Greenleaf Cemetery supporters hope to place a Christmas wreath on every veterans’ grave in the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.

That’s more than 2,000 graves, so the effort will require considerable community support to bring the goal to fruition according to Steve Puckett and Jeanette Buris, both members of the Greenleaf Cemetery Association and volunteer office managers.

Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit organization dedicated to laying Christmas wreaths at the graves of all American veterans in the United States and around the world, strives Remember, Honor, and Teach about Americans’ heroic ancestors. Their ultimate goal to honor each and every American veteran each December grows every year. Greenleaf works annually to do their part in making this happen.

"Wreaths Across America would not be successful without the help of volunteers, and Greenleaf Cemetery needs volunteers of all ages to reach their goal of laying a wreath at every veterans’ grave this Christmas season," Puckett said.

The wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

All Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies take place on the same day around the world.

The Greenleaf Cemetery effort needs volunteers to:

• Lay wreaths at veterans’ graves Dec. 19.

• Sell wreath sponsorships

• Aid sponsors in placing orders online.

• Teach children about America’s veterans.

• Schedule fund-raising events to sell wreaths.

* Speak to civic organizations about participating.

To learn more about the effort and how you can help visit:

https://www.brownwoodtx.com/news/20201008/greenleaf-volunteers-selling-christmas-wreath-sponsorships

Greenleaf Cemetery supporters hope to place a Christmas wreath on every veterans’ grave in the cemetery on , Dec. 19.