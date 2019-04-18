If you lived in Brown County anytime during the last four decades of the 20th century, you no doubt remember Bulletin reporter Harriette Graves. I often think about her contributions not only to this community and newspaper, but also to my own life. But I especially think about her each April 1. That’s the day in 1966 when she started working full-time at the Bulletin.

Harriette never let us forget the anniversary of her first day. She enjoyed her April Fools’ Day “joke” more than anyone.

Around Easter, my thoughts also drift to Harriette.

My formal title for much of my career here was “editor” or “managing editor,” but we were quite spontaneous about assigning a variant — temporarily, of course — to staff reporters’ assignments. If you covered city government, you became the “public affairs editor.” Or at least, you were that morning.

If you covered a school function, you became the “education editor.” If you covered a store’s grand opening, you became the “business editor.” If you covered a church festival, you became the “religion editor.” You get the idea.

We’ve always had one other person on staff who was officially an editor, covering sports. That title was held with distinction for decades by Bill Stovall, and in more recent years by Derrick Stuckly.

I often recall Holy Week one year in particular when, as usual, the news staff was planning for Sunday’s newspaper. We realized that Easter weekend typically brings an Easter egg hunt, but little else to cover. What could we generate for the front page?

Harriette proposed that she put on her “religion editor” hat and call around to area pastors and preachers to find out what their sermons would be about that Sunday morning.

Now, I’ve always subscribed to the school of thought that there is no such thing as a stupid question. There are irrelevant questions, inappropriate questions, obvious questions, previously-answered questions, and peripheral questions. But even if a question seems stupid to you, the kinder thing to do is to respond as though it’s a call for help. It’s better for people to ask a “stupid question” and appear stupid for two minutes, than not ask it and remain clueless the rest of their lives.

Even so, asking pastors and preachers shepherding local Christian congregations to describe their sermons for Easter Sunday seemed to be testing the theory. What else might they be preaching about? Moses parting the Red Sea?

I had worked with Harriette long enough to know that she often saw things where others didn’t, so I told her to run with it. My expectations were low, but at least it would fill some space on front page.

To be honest, I was dumbfounded when Harriette turned in her story. Our Brownwood area clergy came through like champs. Sure, the themes of those sermons all the same: “He is risen!” But what came next was, to borrow from Paul Harvey, the rest of the story.

Harriette described sermons that moved from Christ’s empty tomb to an endless number of ways that people sitting in the pews might respond and forever transform their lives and those of others.

Perhaps we can all use Easter to prayerfully consider, “What’s the rest of the story?” and put our answers into action. It’s the question above all questions for eternity, and it’s anything but stupid.

Have a blessed Resurrection weekend.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at news@brownwoodbulletin.com.