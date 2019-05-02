WEATHERFORD - A graveside service for Norma Beth Gilbert, 81, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Hill Cemetery in Parker County.

Visitation will be held from 3–5 p.m. Sunday at White’s Funeral Home in Weatherford.

Norma was born in Erath County to Marvin and Agnes Hook Carter.

After graduating from high school, she met and married Joe Bill Gilbert, and they were blessed with two sons. Norma and Bill spent many happy years together raising their family.

She was the secretary of Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association which was founded by her husband.

Norma will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Survivors: Sons, Bart Gilbert and wife, Melia, Chris Gilbert and wife, Penny; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Marva Gentzel and husband, Carroll; brothers, Jack Carter and wife, Sandra, Steve Carter and wife, Cathy; and many extended family members and dear friends.