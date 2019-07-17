As the Texas Teen-Age Baseball state tournaments begin to wind down around the state, the Texas Teen-Age Softball High School Eligible state tournament is ready for action this weekend at Brownwood’s Massey Sports Complex.

The six-team event features pool play Friday with double elimination bracket play scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Teams competing in the tournament include Early, the Comanche Maidens, Comanche Tribe, Rockdale GRIT, Belton Aggies and Milam County Smash.

Friday’s pool play games begin at 7 p.m., 8:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. There is a six-run scoring limit per inning and a drop-dead one-hour time limit.

The first round of pool games feature Early against the Belton Aggies and the Comanche Tribe against Rockdale GRIT. Round two includes the Comanche Maidens against Rockdale GRIT and Milam County Smash against the Belton Aggies. The final pool games include Early against the Comanche Maidens and the Comanche Tribe against Milam County Smash.

Bracket play commences at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with Early against the Comanche Maidens and the Belton Aggies against the Milam County Smash. Rockdale GRIT and the Comanche Tribe drew first-round byes and will not play until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The complete bracket play schedule is as follows:

• Game 1: Early vs. Comanche Maidens, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 4

• Game 2: Milam County Smash vs. Belton Aggies, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 3

• Game 3: Rockdale GRIT vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 4

• Game 4: Comanche Tribe vs. Game 2 winner, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 3

• Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m. Saturday, Field 4

• Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m. Saturday, Field 3

• Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday, Field 3

• Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. Saturday, Field 3

• Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Field 3

• Game 10 (CHAMPIONSHIP): Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Field 3

• Game 11 (IF NEEDED): Game 10 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Field 3