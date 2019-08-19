SAN SABA — Patty Elaine Lewis, 70, passed from this life Aug. 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1948, to the late Otis Wesley Barnard and Mattie A. Barnard in Stephenville. She graduated from Brownwood High School May 1966 with a rank of third in her class. She graduated with honors from Texas Tech University in May 1970 with a major in accounting and received her Certified Public Accountant license. She retired from public accounting practice on Oct. 1, 1996 due to health reasons. She married Robert Darwin Lewis Feb. 19, 1977.

Patty is survived by her husband, Darwin Lewis of San Saba; son, Mark Lewis and wife Lisa Lewis of Ocala, Florida; grandsons, Chase Lewis and Blake Lewis, and granddaughter, Peyton Lewis, all of Ocala, Florida; niece, Traci Kolinek and husband Larry Kolinek, great-nephew Reeve Kolinek and great-niece Kaylynn Kolinek, all of Austin; nephew, Shaun Milliken and great-niece Madelyn Milliken and great-nephew Wesley Milliken, all of Olathe, Kansas; and uncles, Billy Barnard and wife Pearl Barnard, and Harold Barnard and wife Judi.

Patty was preceded in death by both her parents; her sister, Debby Rowell; and uncles Basil Barnard and Edward Barnard and Aunt Mary.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at San Saba’s First Baptist Church in San Saba with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at San Saba’s First Baptist Church in San Saba, with Brother Alvino Valdez, associate pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Richland Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.