Myrna Loy (Cornelius) Wright, 77, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Myrna was born to Elton Tom and Cledah Zell (Beckham) Cornelius on Dec. 11, 1941, in Brownwood. She attended school at Zephyr, where she graduated in 1960. After high school, Myrna entered a two-year course of Radiology Technology at the Brownwood Memorial Hospital. She worked at various area facilities and six years in Purcell, Oklahoma until she retired in 2008.

Myrna married Joy Ray “J.R.” Wright on Sept. 22, 1986 in Norman, Oklahoma. She was a Pentecostal in faith and a member of Christ Chapel Church.

An avid genealogist and historian for family history and Zephyr history, she took great pride in six of her families being pioneers of Zephyr and Brown County. She was a charter member of the Zephyr Community Historical Association and was involved in the genealogical and historical organizations of Brown County.

Myrna is survived by her husband of 32 years, J.R. Wright; four children, Jennifer Evetts and husband Donald of Brownwood, Kimberly Curbo of Brownwood, Joy O’Rourke of Norman, Oklahoma, and David Wright of Houston; 11 grandchildren, Charles Bennie and wife Dawn, William Plavchak, Kevin Evetts and wife Megan, James Caleb Williams, and Tae Evetts all of Brownwood, Donnie Evetts and wife Sarah of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Colt Evetts and wife Autumn of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Daniel Williams of San Marcos, Bryan O’Rourke Jr. and wife Ashley of Norman, Oklahoma, Sean O’Rourke and wife Dani of Norman, Oklahoma, and her only granddaughter, Alyssa O’Rourke of Norman, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Andrew Sowell, Dillon Lomas, Joshua Lomas, Keyra O’Rourke, Allyson O’Rourke, and Ellas Straight, Emilee Evetts, Jaceten Evetts, Molly Evetts, Jett Evetts, Addy Evetts, and Linkin Evetts; and sister-in-law, Joy Cornelius of Zephyr. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Cornelius, Kendall Cornelius and his wife Janette; and sister, Sandra Assenmacher and her husband Louis.

