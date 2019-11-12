Pati Barton, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 9, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. She passed at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Talpa Cemetery Pavilion, on County Road 409 in Talpa, with the Rev. Benny Allcorn officiating. Burial will follow in the Talpa Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

Pati was born June 9, 1954 in Coleman to Lee Perkins and Loweta Thomason Perkins. Growing up in Coleman County, she attended school at Talpa Centennial and Santa Anna ISD. After high school, she married Dale Hicks and together they share two daughters. Dale and Pati made their home in Brownwood. While raising their girls, Pati was a homemaker, a jazzercise instructor and she worked in the banking industry.

In 1993, Pati returned home to Coleman County and began a career at Coleman County Medical Center. Here she met and fell in love with Gary Barton. Pati and Gary were married January 5, 1995. Together they took her Granny Pearl’s small farmhouse and created a beautiful home where friends and family were always welcome.

In 1998 Pati obtained her real estate license and began a long career as a realtor, eventually owning and operating Ranch Realty of Coleman. Pati never met a stranger and most of her real estate clients became lifelong friends.

Pati is survived by her husband Gary Barton; two daughters, Heather Barker and husband, Casey, of Blanket, Johanna Gordon and husband, Sean, of Coleman; grandchildren Kassidy Barker, Hayden Barker and fiancé Shelby Grooms, Gunner Gordon, Gage Gordon; brother Aaron Perkins and wife Vicki, sister Nancy Weber and husband Toby; stepmother Mary Perkins; mother-in-law Joann Snow; sister-in-law Liz Mayor and husband Thomas; precious fur babies Baxter and Brady Barton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Loweta Pope; father, Lee Perkins; maternal grandparents, Aaron and Pearl Thomason; paternal grandparents, Luster and Edna Perkins; and father in-law, Bobby Jack Snow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Valera Volunteer Fire Department, the West Texas Rehabilitation Center or the charity of your choice.

Condolences and remembrances may left for the family at www.livingmemorials.com.