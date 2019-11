EDINBURG – Aida Olivarez, 76, went home to the Lord Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Comfort House in McAllen.

Aida was born and lived in Edinburg for most of her life.

She is preceded in death by a son, Daniel Olivarez; and her parents, Gonzalo and Genoveva Benavidez.

Aida is survived by her loving husband, Adan Olivarez of Edinburg; a son, Javier (Gracie) Olivarez of Edinburg; a daughter, Norma Jean (Miguel) Huerta of Sunset Valley, TX; 10 grandchildren, Irena Huerta, Lorenzo Huerta, Mellyssa Ortega, Lindsey Olivarez, Kathy Olivarez, Stephanie Olivarez, Samantha Olivarez, Danny Olivarez, Angelica Olivarez, Maritza Olivarez; five great-grandchildren, Victoria Ortega, Nash Rodriguez, Precise Olivarez, Anabel Cantu, Mikayla Cantu; and two sisters, Elizabeth (Charlie) Torres of Edinburg, and Gracie (Sam) Harris of Pittsburgh, PA.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, November 25, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.