STEPHENVILLE - Patsy Yvonne Turner Tackett was born on Jan. 4, 1936 in Sayre, Oklahoma. She passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Stephenville, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Stephenville Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.

She is survived by her children Morris Tackett of Stephenville, Jill Coggeshall and husband Roy of Tulsa, OK, Bruce Tackett and wife Amy of Bluff Dale, and Judy Carter daughter-in-law of Bluff Dale. She is survived by her grandchildren Annie Dixon and husband Colton, Brandon Huckabee and wife Alyssa, Ben Tackett and Lucy Tackett. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Douglas and her sister-in-law Rubye Lee Jolly along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Orval; her son, Mont; and her grandson, Dilllon Coggeshall; along with her parents Rush and Eva Turner.

Patsy attended Tolar schools where she graduated from high school. She then attended John Tarleton College for two years where she studied music.

Patsy married Orval Wayne Tackett in Marietta, Oklahoma on Oct. 26, 1956.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluff Dale for over 50 years and was the church pianist. She is known for her sweet and caring nature and her love for helping others. Her greatest joys of life included her family. She loved to sew, paint, crochet along with helping maintain their beautiful farm in Bluff Dale. She is lovingly known as Patsy, Pat, Momma, Juju, Mrs. Patsy, and of course Orval Tackett’s wife.

She will be missed but we are thankful that we will see her again in Heaven.

