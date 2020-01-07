Funeral services for Bobbye Allen Westmoreland, 93, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Comanche Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in Comanche County. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Comanche Funeral Home, and again from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday.

She passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Comanche County, Texas.

She was born on March 26, 1926, in Comanche County, to Herman and Velma (Collinsworth) Barnett. On Dec. 24, 1970, she married Paul J. Allen in Gustine. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1997. In 2007 she married Joe Westmoreland in Pettit Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2017.

Survivors include nephews, Sam Daniel III and wife Carol of Lane City, William Cooper Daniel and wife Deborah of Lorena, Herman Daniel and wife Kathryn of Media, Pennsylvania; son, Ronald Paul Allen and wife Charlotte of Goldthwaite; nephew, David Savage and wife Kala of Gainesville, Georgia; nieces, Peggy Joyce Love and husband John of New Braunfels, Deborah Taylor and husband Larry of New Braunfels; daughter, Balinda Kay Allen of Gustine; niece, Carol Kimbrell and husband David of Jonestown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Velma Barnett; and two sisters, Maynette Savage and Bebe Daniel.