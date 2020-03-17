Graveside services for Fulton Moore, 83, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Oliver Springs Cemetery in Comanche County. No formal visitation has been scheduled. Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Comanche County.

He was born June 22, 1936, in Gorman to Clifford and Ozella (Thompson) Moore. He was a United States Army veteran. On Sept. 21, 1957, he married Neta Jean Steele in De Leon.

Survivors include his wife, Neta Moore of Comanche; son, Larry Dean Moore of Comanche; granddaughter, Katherine Amanda Moore of Ohio; great-granddaughter, Alyona Dennis of Ohio; sister-in-law, Doris Pyburn; sister-in-law, Carol Merworth and husband Dale; brother-in-law, Larry Steele; Brother-in-law David Steele and wife Ivy; and sister-in-law Tamela Johnston and husband Todd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ozella Moore; and brothers, Velton Moore and Travis Moore.