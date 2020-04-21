STEPHENVILLE - Jan Carol Allen was born to Woodrow (Woody) and Bessie Allen in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 23, 1940. She grew up on a cotton farm and attended Lubbock-Cooper School. Her summers were spent with family working on the cotton farm and water skiing. She became an outstanding skier and won dozens of performance trophies at the local and regional meets. Her athleticism transferred to the basketball court during high school years where she excelled. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Johnson in 1957. Jan had known Dale since the first grade and from the moment they began to date in high school, they were seldom separated. They celebrated six and a half decades of marriage. The Johnson’s were blessed with a very special daughter, Pamela Jan.

Jan worked in an up-scale boutique in Lubbock for over a decade. After leaving Lubbock in 1968, the Johnson’s moved to Albuquerque for three years and then it was on to Tulsa where she spent a very satisfying 31 years working and raising her daughter Pamela. In addition to her work and interest in fashion, much of her time and energy was devoted to landscaping, interior designing, hobbies, and university-related activities. Summers were spent hiking 14’ers (14,000+ ft mountains in Colorado)—she conquered a half dozen such peaks.

Jan and Dale, moved to Stephenville, Texas in 2003. The Johnson’s had lived in Tulsa since 1971; however, Jan always considered Texas as her “home”. For over a decade she engaged in watercolor lessons and developed her artistic skills with oils, paper painting (collage), and acrylic media as well as photography. The ordinary as seen through her developing artistic lens became creative works of extraordinary art which includes animals, portraits, still-life, and landscape in painting and photography media.

Jan’s ability to entertain and host social events was exceptional. Her “open houses” and special occasion parties were enjoyed by neighbors, colleagues, friends, and family while living in Stephenville and Owasso. Whether through her very special social talents or her personal compassion, her interaction with others always made people feel better. She enjoyed visiting and caring for needs of shut-in friends and family in nursing facilities throughout her life.

Jan enjoyed many cruises including tours to Alaska, Panama Canal, New England, Eastern and Western Mexico, and the Caribbean region. However, her favorite was a Mediterranean cruise during which she enjoyed visits to Pompeii, Northern Africa, Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Nice, and Ease.

In 2016 Jan and Dale returned to the Tulsa area from Stephenville to be close to their family. Enjoying family, interior decorating, and landscaping characterized her final years in Owasso. And, her entertaining parties and open houses continued to be well received after moving to Owasso

She was baptized in June of 1957 in Hart, Texas as a member of the church of Christ. She remained faithful to her Christian lifestyle throughout her life. Jan battled cancer for over half a decade before being called Home by her Lord on April 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Dale, her sister Doris Jones, her daughter Pam Kirk and husband Randy, her grandson Austin Stacey and wife Carrie, and her great-granddaughter Natalie and great-grandson Samuel.

In lieu of flowers, Jan’s request is for donations to The Childrens’ Home of Lubbock.