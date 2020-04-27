Joana Florence Hart, originally from Simi Valley, CA passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Brownwood, TX . A memorial service in honor of Joana will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at 4pm at the Brownwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Joana was born October 3, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA. to Pearl Misaras Istrate and Costin Istrate who were both born in Romania and came to the US in 1918. Joana received her primary education from Los Angeles public schools and after high school attended college where she was an outstanding volleyball player.

Joana married in 1954 and moved to Simi Valley, CA in 1963 where she enjoyed her job as a cocktail waitress for over 30 years at the Simi Valley Bowl. She loved the sport of Bowling and was able to perfect her talent to become a champion bowler. She also had a talent for playing the piano. In her later years she enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, macreme, crochet, knitting and bingo. She also loved going to the Senior Center and entered all the games she could with a highly competitive spirit which she passed on to her children. She was very strong willed, independent, determined and had a good heart. She raised 3 children of the same caliber who will carry on her legacy.

Joana was preceded in death by parents Costin and Pearl Istrate, daughter Regina linn Schimmel, and sister Anna Toma.

Left to cherish her memories are; daughter Rhonda Calhoun and husband Mark of Early, TX. son Anson Hart of Colorado, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

Online Condolences may be made at www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net