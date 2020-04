Consuelo Garibay, age 79, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie. She was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Bristol, Texas, to her parents, Juana Rosales and Antonio Garibay.

A memorial service will be scheduled sometime in June.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165, (972) 937-2211.