Dennis Dale Weathermon, age 73, of Bangs passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Abilene.

Dennis Dale Weathermon was born on April 25, 1947, in Brownwood, Texas, to Alleta (Williford) Weathermon and Royce Callen Weathermon. Dennis graduated from Brownwood High School in 1965 before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps Reserves in 1966, where he attained the rank of Sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge in 1972.

In 1969, Dennis began his career in Law Enforcement with the Brownwood Police Department. His career spanned close to forty years and also included service with the Bangs Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Border Patrol. Dennis returned to the Brownwood Police Department in 1983, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and led the department’s Criminal Investigations Division until his retirement in 2007. Throughout his military and law enforcement service, Dennis received multiple commendations including those for Expert Marksman, and the National Defense Service Ribbon from the USMC, and the Medal of Valor from the Brownwood Police Department.

He married Brenda Wilder in September 1984, in Brownwood, Texas. Dennis held a lifelong love for the outdoors and hunting; especially in the Rocky Mountains of Southern Colorado. Dennis loved spending time with family and especially doted on his grandchildren.

Dennis leaves behind his wife, Brenda Weathermon of Bangs; three children, Levi Weathermon and wife Sammantha of Rogers City, MI, Trey Weathermon and wife Brandi of Brownwood, and Cheyenne Musick and husband Chase of Brownwood; six grandchildren: Blythe Weathermon, Kaitlyn Weathermon, Remington “Remi” Weathermon, Braxton Musick, William Cole Musick, and Ruger Weathermon; and his brother, Alvin Weathermon and wife Mercedes of Pflugerville, Texas. Dennis also leaves behind numerous extended family and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Memorial Service for Dennis will be held at the family’s home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. His wishes were to be cremated. Arrangement are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the National Rifle Association.