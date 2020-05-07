Rebecca "Becky" Denise Smith-Mabary age 46, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence in Marlin, Texas. A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 8 at Heartland Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Staley Cemetery. Family requests that if you plan to attend the services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Becky was born Wednesday, September 12, 1973 in Stuttgart, Germany. She graduated from Dickson High School and went on to Nursing School in Granger, Texas where she obtained her LVN. Becky married Jon Allen Mabary II on July 25, 2015 and began a life together. Becky’s career in nursing took her into several branches of healthcare, from pediactrics, hospice care, onto private nursing. She currently was working for Avanna Health Care. Becky loved to bake, knit, crochet and enjoyed going horseback riding. She had a loved for her husky dogs and cats. But most of all she loved her family. She was a caring person with a kind heart and had a love for her Lord.

Becky is survived by her husband Jon Mabary of Marlin, TX; sons, Dustin Crager and wife Sarah of Snyder, TX and Jermiah Johnson of Brownwood, TX; daughter Kimberly Johnson of Brownwood, TX; grandbaby Zelda Crager soon to arrive on June 1st; father Tommy Smith of Alverado, TX; mother Patricia Cross of Oklahoma City, OK; mother-in-law Debra Mabary; grandmother Edith Whitley; brothers, Stuart Smith and wife Yamily Cruz-Soto of York, PA, and Travis Smith of Alverado, TX; sister Amanda Smith of Midlotian, TX; nieces, Axelandra and Gianna Smith-Cruz of York, PA; numerous extended family, cousins and friends.

Becky is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Crager in 2007; grandparents, Lester and Thera Smith, John and Sarah Hillis; step-father Steve Cross.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Children’s Cancer Association. www.joyrx.org

