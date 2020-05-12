GOLDTHWAITE — Graveside services for Jerol Daniel, 89, of Goldthwaite will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at North Brown Cemetery in Mills County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

She was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Goldthwaite to Herbert Truman Vaughan and Melissa Alice Cunningham Vaughan. She married Floyd Daniel in 1950 in Goldthwaite. She was a school teacher.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Krueger of Hamilton, Texas; four grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Truman Vaughan; and a sister, Scottie Leech.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son and a brother.