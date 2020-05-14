A graveside funeral service for Shirley Ann Sharp, age 78, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Bangs Cemetery Pavilion under the direction Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. The family requests that COVID-19 social distancing guidelines be followed for the visitation and service.

Shirley passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Brownwood Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Shirley was born on February 12, 1942 in Brownwood to Melvin and Verniece Stovall. She graduated from Early High School in 1960 and attended Southwest Texas State and Howard Payne Universities.

She married Albert Sharp in May of 1967. She retired from GTE after 29 years of service and then traveled with Albert on his truck all across the country.

Shirley spent many hours during her childhood singing with her older sisters at various Gospel singing events. Shirley was a wonderful cook and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her sisters, Judy Eoff of Blanket, Melvina Floyd and husband Frank of San Angelo, Meldina Mitchell and husband Larry of Early, a brother, Gary Stovall and wife Shirley of Early, a sister-in-law Betty Sharp of Bangs and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Albert Sharp, her parents, two sisters, Ima Gene Hurst and Jo Rhodes, brother-in-law, Bobby Sharp and a nephew, Maurice Hurst.

