Lillian Pearl (Lange) Hood, 82, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley cemetery 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Friends are invited to view and sign the book from Thursday, May 21 – Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Lillian, or “Lil” by her friends, was born in McCamey, Texas on March 20, 1938 to H.C. and Mary Catherine Lange. She spent her young years following her father in the oilfield before settling down in Crane, Texas. Lillian played volleyball in high school and graduated from Crane High School and married her high school Sweetheart, Jackie Lee Hood. Lillian and Jackie married February 11, 1956 in Imperial, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Lillian lived a full life, worked as a real estate agent and some other jobs but knew what was important. She taught Sunday School to children, volunteered at the cerebral palsy center for children in Hobbs, NM and served as a cub scout den mother but most of all strived to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, great & great-great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, crochet & quilting with her daughter, but being with her family, lake Brownwood Baptist Church family and friends was her favorite thing.

Lillian is survived by her son, Timothy and wife Carolee Hood of Apopka, Fl; daughter, Pamela C. Standley of Brownwood; sister, Carolyn Brown of Ranger; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews & many friends.

Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jackie Lee Hood; her parents; granddaughter, Michelle Standley; son in law, Donald H. Standley; and grandson in law, Edward C. Davis III.

