Linda Carolyn (Thomas) Machann went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 77.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Providence Baptist Cemetery.

Linda was born in Brownwood, Texas on March 9, 1943, to Milton and Rosalie Thomas. She married Edwin Dwaine Machann on October 26, 1974. Together for 46 years, they raised three sons, Ty and Tim Locker, and Mitch Machann.

Linda and Dwaine enjoyed a long marriage and lived in The Woodlands until 1984 when they moved to Kerrville for close to 30 years. For the last six years, they resided in Hemphill, TX.

Linda was very creative and had many hobbies. She loved to cook, sew, and create detailed stain glass pieces. Most of all, she loved the Lord and her family. She loved being a Mom and Nana to her grandchildren. Linda’s thoughtfulness showed in so many ways including never missing a Birthday or Anniversary card for so many of her extended family and friends.

Linda, is survived by her husband Dwaine, son Ty Locker, son Tim Locker and his wife Julie, grandsons Nate and Chance Locker; son Mitch Machann and his wife Heidi, grandson Addison and granddaughter Avery. Linda is also survived by her only brother, Larry Thomas, nephew Stephen Thomas and niece Laura Thomas Newcomer, as well as multiple nieces and nephews and their children on both Thomas and Machann sides of the family.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the tireless caretakers of the Village Cares Homes - Silver Leaf Location in Spring, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any gifts be made tosupport the Alzheimer’s Association – Capital of Texas Chapter (https://alz.org/texascapital).