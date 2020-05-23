Mary Doyle was welcomed into this world on November 15, 1926 in Brownwood, Texas to T.D. (Doyle) and JoEtta Whatley. She passed this world to her Heavenly home on May 22, 2020.

Mary's great love of the Lord came at a very early age under the guidance of her parents. Her unwavering faith was felt by all who knew her.

She had a love for singing and took voice lessons, Mary shared her talents with her church family and her friends, singing in weddings and other occasions and always in the choir at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church

She attended school in Brownwood and graduated from Brownwood High School.

After his return from action in WWII, Morris (Red) Miller met Mary Doyle and swept her off her feet. She was so attracted to this full of personality and life red head she soon realized he was the one. On July 3, 1948 they were married and began their adventure together, that spanned almost 72 years. From this love come two adoring children, Annetta Kay and Preston Doyle (P.D.)

Mary started her career in Brownwood with Southwestern State Telephone Company. In 1965 Southwestern States and GTE merged and that meant a life changing decision for Red (who also worked for the phone company), a move to San Angelo. She spent 37 years as a devoted employee.

Her first job was to find a church home for her family, and that became Park Height Baptist Church. She attended Sunday School and Church and sang in their choir all the while keeping her children involved in youth activities.

Mary also became involved in American Business Women's Association and served as their president for 2 years.

Years later, Mary attended a Bible Study group at Glen Meadow Baptist Church and fell in love with the church and their people. By that time, her children were grown so Mary decided to make the move. Oh, how she loved her church and her beloved JOY Sunday School Class. Her ministry was to keep in touch with the sick and home bound from the class, which was not hard for her to do because she loved to talk.

After their retirement from GTE Mary & Red spent most of their time at “The Place”, located on the banks of the Colorado and San Saba Rivers. They often referred to this as the best times of their lives. Fishing and just sitting on the porch and watching the wildlife was a common occurrence.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Tommy Whatley, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary is survived by her loving and adoring husband Morris (Red) Miller, children Annetta Gray and husband Homer, Preston (P.D.) Miller and wife Sharon, her beloved grandchildren Justin Miller, Melody Kovar and husband Casey, and the light of her life great grand children

Colton, Caroline and Carlee Kovar. Also surviving is special niece Pat Spiv and numerous cousins.

The family would like to thank her loving caregiver Toni Gonzales, Dr. Ty Hughston and nurse Robin and Hospice of San Angelo.

Graveside services for Mary Doyle will be 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bangs Cemetery. Viewing will be from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Monday, May 25, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to the Building Fund of Glen Meadows Baptist Church or Hospice of San Angelo.

