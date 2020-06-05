Stephenville — Services for Carolyn Elise (Wyatt) Bruner, 88, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Stephenville, with Rev. Ken May officiating.

Carolyn was born in Marshall, Texas to Dr. C.A. and Carrie (Allen) Wyatt. She was doted on by six older siblings. She married Dwain Bruner on December 27, 1956 in Marshall, Texas.

Carolyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stephenville since 1969, where she served in all areas of the music ministry for 50 years. She loved and served Jesus with her music throughout her entire life. She was an amazing mother, wife, active member of her church, and a leader in her community. She was her husbands’ greatest supporter and encourager. Carolyn was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She was a 50-year member and served in many leadership positions of the Stephenville Study Club. The women in this club were very special to her and she served them well.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dwain Bruner; her daughter, Gwyn Elise (Bruner) Schneck, and husband, Jeff, of Dublin, TX, her son, Greg Dwain Bruner, and wife, Lynda, of Stephenville, TX; grandchildren, Megan (Schneck) Beiswenger, and husband, Jared, of Fredericksburg, VA, Courtney (Bruner) Eads, and husband, Jeremy, of Prosper, TX, Amanda Schneck, of Dallas, TX, and Kyle Bruner, and wife Sarah, of Richardson, TX; great grandchildren, Gianna and Felicity Beiswenger, Jett and Karis Eads, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Due to the pandemic situation, there will not be a set visitation time with the family but viewing will be available Tuesday at the Lacy Funeral Home Chapel, social distancing will be important, wearing masks is encouraged, and hugging or shaking hands with Mr. Bruner is not going to be permitted to protect his health.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

First Baptist Church

334 West Green

Stephenville, Tx 76401

Tarleton State University-- Tarleton Foundation, Inc. Dwain and Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship Fund

Box T-0950

Stephenville, TX 76402

Howard Payne University Office of Advancement---Dwain and Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship

PO Box 2369

Brownwood, Tx 76804

Baylor University---Dwain and Carolyn Bruner Golden Wave Band Endowed Scholarship Fund

One Bear Place #97026

Waco, Texas 76798-7026