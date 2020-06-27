Funeral services for Delia "Dee" Trevino Murray will be held Sunday, June 28, in the Davis-Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Wilbourn officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenleaf Cemetery.

She passed from this earthly life on June 26, 2020. She was born July 27, 1937 in Brownwood, Texas. She married Lewis Gayle Murray on August 7, 1963 in Coleman, Texas.

Delia devoted her life to her family. Her banner over them was LOVE. She left behind a legacy in her children of deep faith in the Lord, loving kindness and great courage. She was truly her family’s confidant and comforter throughout the years. There was never an obstacle too hard to overcome. She viewed all people through Jesus’s eyes without prejudice or judgment.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Powell and husband Jay, Wiley Joe Murray and wife Telise, Monica Garrett and husband Jeff, grandchildren, Natasha Feltner, William Garrett and Lexie Garrett, great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Sonia, Gaige and Lyrik Powell, and Blayze and Bennett Garrett. Also surviving are her sisters, Margaret Rubealcaba, Virginia DeLa Rosa, Dora Arellano, Linda Pizarro, and Helen Johnson, her brothers, Joe Cadena, Ralph Cadena, and Jesse Cadena and her brother-in-law, Anthony Murray and wife Judy. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gayle Murray, parents Jose and Anita Trevino and Irene Cadena, Frank Gil and Leonor Canedo, sister, Mary Villapando, brothers, Johnny Cadena and Alfred Cadena.

