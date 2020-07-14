Bettye Sue McAdams, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Graveside Services for Bettye will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Robert Lee Cemetery in Robert Lee. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Bettye was born on October 21,1936, to Clarence and Annie B Mitchell. She was a long-time resident of Fredericksburg. Bettye married William "W.T." McAdams. She served as Assistant Vice President for Pioneer National Bank until her retirement.

Bettye is survived by daughter, Vickie Dutton and husband Danny of Early; son, Glenn McAdams of San Angelo; 3 granddaughters, Angela Montgomery of San Antonio, Leslie Morris and husband Corde of Mason, Jennifer Aaron and husband Tony of Early; 4 great-grandchildren, Taytum Morris, Spencer Morris, Brenna Gist and Haven Aaron; and her sister, Diane Hambright and husband Elwood of Kerrville. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband W.T. McAdams; her parents; and grandson, Chris Dutton.