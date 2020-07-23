Mollie Darlene Batt Gattin was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Lubbock, Texas, to Woodrow and Grace Batt. She passed away peacefully, and COVID-FREE, on July 21, 2020 in Ennis, Texas.

She graduated from Jackson Private High School. She was united in holy matrimony to Tobey Marvin Gattin on May 17, 1965. This union was blessed with 3 children. She also obtained an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Navarro College at the age of 50.

Mollie was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, above all else. She was a member of Shepard of Love church. She especially loved playing the organ at church and in her free time. Christmas was always her favorite time of year, and she looked forward to spreading the joy of Christ’s birth by posting the "Countdown to Christmas" on Facebook as a yearly tradition.

Some of her favorite activities included visiting with family, spending time with friends, volunteering at the Baylor Auxiliary Thrift Store, and playing card games (such as Phase 10, SkipBo, and Uno) with the people she loved.

Mollie is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Tobey Marvin Gattin; daughter, Becky Spaniel and her husband James of Waxahachie; son, Anthony Gattin and his wife Misty of Waxahachie; step-daughter, Cindy Campos and her husband Allen of Arkansas; grandchildren, Tyler Gattin, Trevor Gattin, Trey Gattin, Tanner Gattin, Bryan Gattin, Thomas Gattin, Victoria Thompson and her husband, Woody, Jacob Spaniel, Gracie Herrin, Gunnar Herrin, Steven Brookshire, and Kenzie Purdy; great-grandchildren, Adeline Thompson and Aurora Thompson; sister, Doris Earp; brothers, Dennis "My Buddy" Batt and Tommy Batt; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Gattin; her parents, Woodrow and Grace Batt; and her brother, Edward Batt.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie.

Funeral services will be a private ceremony with immediate family only, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Wayne Boze Funeral Home and will be live-streamed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home, 1826 W. Hwy. 287 Business, Waxahachie.