Roscoe Jack Snell, 79, died Friday, July 24, 2020, in Gustine, Texas.

He was born Oct. 19, 1940, in Anson, Texas, to Roscoe Ivan and Ethyl Pearl Bearden Snell. He married Katheryn Gail Summers on Aug. 16, 1963 McCamey, Texas. He retired from a 20-year Navy career in 1979. He then taught at Cisco Junior College. He worked for Hobart Sales and Service in Abilene operated businesses in Rankin. He served as mayor and councilman for Rankin.

He is survived by his wife, Katheryn Snell of Gustine; daughter, Carolyn Wellborn of Abilene; sons, Billy Jack Snell of Highland, Utah and Ivan Kirk Snell of Mexia; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Bob Snell of Sidney; and sisters, JoAnn Woodard of May and Freda Whisenant of Lamesa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

