Bruce Morris, age 75, of Bangs passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

Funeral Services for Bruce will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Bangs with Dr. Pepper Dill officiating; burial will follow at the Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.

Bruce was born on August 3, 1944 to Otha Revis and Edith (Hill) Morris in Colorado City, Texas. He joined and served in the U.S. Army. Bruce married Phillis Early on December 20, 1986 after a whirlwind romance.

He owned Bruco, a janitorial company in Fort Worth,before moving to Bangs. He was the Director of Maintenance and Transportation for Bangs ISD for 18 years before retiring. After retiring, he delivered fuel for a number of years. Bruce served on the Board of Directors of Brookesmith SUD for eight years and also served on the Brown County Child Welfare Board. He was a farmer and rancher and an avid hunter. Bruce was also a long-time member and usher of the First Baptist Church of Bangs.

Bruce loved people and people loved him. He was always there with words of encouragement and a smile. He could tell a joke that was always funny. He was so proud that all of his sons were college graduates and men of integrity and that his grandchildren followed their fathers and his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Bruce is survived by his wife and soulmate, Phillis Morris of Bangs; four loving sons: Corde Morris and wife Leslie of Mason, Bryan Hager and wife Kristen of Lakeland TN, Garrett Hager and wife Sarah of Honolulu, HI, and Michael Hager and wife Michelle of Aurora, CO; and 12 grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. He is also survived by one brother, James Morris of Ovilla, TX; and two sisters, Bernice Newman and husband Darrell of Ft. Worth, TX, and Florene Ramsey of Paris, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otha Revis and Edith Morris; one brother, Arlen Morris; and one sister, Margie Ann Glover.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bangs TX. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com