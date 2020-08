Gary Lynn Sanderson, age 74, of Early passed awayThursday, August 6, 2020, at Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services for Gary will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.