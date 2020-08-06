Maria Isabel Rodriguez of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home . Graveside services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Greenleaf Cemetery with Pastor Aparicio Puentes officiating. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Brownwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Maria was born Oct. 3, 1964 in Villa Union, Coahuila Mexico to Julia Amaya and Jacinto Sotelo. She moved to Brownwood, Texas from Mexico in 1980 and would remain until her passing. Maria worked at Brownwood Manufacturing for many years before pursing her passion of selling home interiors and jewelry. Maria loved to sale things to people, always very sociable willing to talk to anyone at any given time. Maria loved helping her family when they needed her. Maria loved her heavenly father Jesus Christ, and was a member of Templo La Hermosa for many years.

Maria was preceded in death by her mother and one sister.

Left to cherish his memories are: husband, Ubaldo Rodriguez of Villa Union Mexico, daughter, Yesenia Sandoval of Brownwood, Ruby Maldonado and husband Jesus of Brownwood, grandaughter Iris Isabel Sandoval of Brownwood, father Jacinto Sotelo of Villa Union Mexico, 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of extended family and many friends.