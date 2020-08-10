Jerrie Sue (McBride) Orr, age 80, of May passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Jerrie was born on December 30, 1939, to Hugh and Ola (Howell) McBride in May, Texas. She was a long-time resident of May. Jerrie married her loving husband of 63 years, Henry Orr, on December 28, 1956, at the old Calvary Baptist Church in May. She was a member of First Baptist Church of May.

She and her husband, Henry, had been long-time caretakers of the Lost Creek Cemetery, also known as Hogg Creek Cemetery. She was the "self-appointed historian" of the cemetery. Jerrie had a passion for gardening and loved crocheting.

Jerrie is survived by her husband, Henry Orr of May; son, Clifton Orr and wife Jill of Plano; daughter, Renee Dearing and husband Keith of Farmersville; five grandchildren, Amanda Rescoe, Lacey Orr, Ashton Reynolds, Savanna Dearing, Cassandra Dearing; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney Rescoe, Steve Rescoe, and Corbin Ferroni. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded death in by her parents, Hugh and Ola McBride; one brother, Harold McBride; and three sisters, Martha Cobb, Bonnie Rhea, and Helen Perkins.

Private family services for Jerrie will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to the Lost Creek Cemetery (100 W. CR 411 May, Texas 76857) in her memory.