A graveside service for Jerry Landon Vines will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Newburg Cemetery in Comanche County with Rev. Wayne Lewis officiating. Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Beeville, Texas.

He was born in Gorman, Texas on Sept. 27, 1933 to Landon Oral Vines and Mable Mills Vines. He married Isla Sue Barret on June 18, 1954. He was an Air Force veteran and later worked as a county agriculture agent, an agricultural loan officer and a rancher. He was a a Methodist.

Survivors include his sons, Landon Richardson, Texas, John of Debbie of Beeville, Texas and Jim of Waco, Texas; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and a granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Comanche, P O Box 88, Comanche, Texas 76442 or the Newburg Cemetery Association % Evelyn Lee, 217 N. Pinto, Comanche, Texas 76442.

Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com