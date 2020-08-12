A graveside service for Russell "Rusty" Len Durham, 75, of Fort Worth will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in Newburg Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home.

He died Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born to Ted and Gladyce Durham. He married Jane Caraway on Aug. 24, 1968. He worked as an industrial engineer and later as a stockbroker.

He is survived by his wife; three sons, Cole, Tyler, and Miles; and six grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent through the Alzheimer’s website ALZ.org or to the charity of your choice.

