Paul DeLeon, age 67, of Coleman, passed from this life on August 14, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center.

He was born Apolonio DeLeon on April 10, 1953 in Burnet to Juan DeLeon and Martina Alvarado DeLeon. He grew up in Gatesville and attended school in Briggs. At an early age, Paul found his calling working on a farm and shearing sheep. Paul worked many years at Leonard’s Big Valley Farm. He later did custodial work at for Coleman I.S.D. and then did ranch maintenance at the T-Bone Ranch in Valera.

Paul loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker and a proud father to his three children. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Paul is joined in heaven by his parents; his sisters, Laura, Penny, Alice, and Margaret; and his brothers, Julian and Nick.

He is survived by his children, Paul DeLeon and wife Miranda of Angleton, Travis DeLeon and wife Maria of Houston, and Amanda "Mandy" Hernandez and husband Arturo "Tootie" of Coleman; his grandchildren, Jordan DeLeon, Justin DeLeon, Yasmin DeLeon, Alissandra DeLeon, Travis DeLeon, Jr., Diego DeLeon, Gabriella DeLeon, Andrea Hernandez, and Aiden Hernandez; his great-grandchildren, Leandro DeLeon and Arabella Rose DeLeon; his sister, Martina Hernandez of California; his brothers, Charlie DeLeon of Gatesville, Francisco DeLeon of Throckmorton, Robert DeLeon and wife Gloria of White Settlement, and John DeLeon of Goldthwaite; and numerous nieces and nephews.

