C. Fielding Early Jr. died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1942 in Brownwood, Texas to C.F. Early Sr. and Virginia Taber. Fielding graduated valedictorian from Brownwood High School and he earned an undergraduate and a law degree from the University of Texas.

Growing up, Fielding enjoyed the outdoors, especially horseback riding, hunting and fishing. Much time was spent on the family ranch in Brownwood, Texas. Fielding also liked to travel and visited several countries in Europe. Through the years, Fielding worked at Texaco in Houston and several state agencies in Austin. Some of his leisure activities included biking, jogging, swimming, reading and UT football.

Fielding was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Early Vinuesa.

He is survived by his wife Carmen, son Edward and his wife Danielle, and grandchildren Charles and Genevieve, all of Austin, Texas.

Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home (6100 N. Lamar Blvd.) on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. In this time of physical distancing, the family has chosen to have a private family gathering for the interment of the ashes at a later date. We encourage those who wish to leave a remembrance of Fielding or express condolences at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/c-early-9301777