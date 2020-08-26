David Eugene Salter, 70, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church of Brownwood at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born Oct. 13, 1949 to O.L. and Jean Salter. He married Lana Lloyd of Knott, Texas in 1973. He worked as a land man in the oil and gas industry.

Survivors include his wife, Lana, of Brownwood; his son, Windell Salter Oklahoma City; his daughter Erica Covey of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren; and his sister Beverly Sawyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Ministries (P.O. Box 1136, Brownwood, TX 76804) or First United Methodist Church of Brownwood (2500 11th Street, Brownwood, TX 76801).

