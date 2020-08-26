Jean Weathers of Leander, Texas crossed the finish line of this life on Aug. 20, 2020 and is sitting alongside her Heavenly Father. Jean was born in Brownwood, Texas to Abraham and Pearl Caffey on April 2, 1934.

Jean is survived by her children Donna Jean (Jeanne) Carlisle Weathers of Arlington, Texas and Jerry Clayton Weathers of Liberty Hill, Texas, grandchildren Josh, Heather, Lindsay, Jeremy, Megan, Logan, Kyla and Shay and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her son Jackie B. (Benny) Weathers Jr.

Jean was a proud mother, devoted friend, wonderful grandmother and loving great-grandmother. She loved to travel, lived in Germany and traveled throughout Europe and Asia. Once the travel bug subsided, Jean focused her life on her grandkids and could always be found in the stands of their activities. She was a staple at Friday night football games and if the Aggie football team was playing, you knew Jean was watching with her Aggie Grandma shirt on. Jean enjoyed bowling, cross-stich, cooking and could always be found outside visiting with her neighbors.

A "Celebration of Life" is being held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Greenleaf Cemetery, 2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801 with a reception following at the Holiday Inn Express, 128 Early Blvd., Early, Texas 76802.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to First United Methodist Church Georgetown, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Leander, Texas.