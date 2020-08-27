Graveside services for Carole Spencer will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Eastlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be left at www.davismorrisfuneralhome.com
