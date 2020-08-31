Bobbie G. McCullough, 84 went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 29 at her home surrounded by family.

Bobbie was born Nov. 14, 1935 to F.L. "Smokey" and Oneita Bullard. She graduated from Early High School in May of 1954 and married the love of her life B.J. McCullough on July 3, 1954. Bobbie spent the next phase of her life being a homemaker. Once her youngest child was in kindergarten, she picked up the school books again. Bobbie graduated from Howard Payne University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and later a Master’s degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, where many of her grandchildren attended her graduation cheering her on. She continued to pick up those school books for the next 22 years at Early ISD only this time she was the one handing them out. Her passion for teaching and instilling the "Can Do" spirit in each of her students is still remembered by those same students today. Bobbie was actively involved with her church home of Early First Baptist in her early years. She and B.J. taught a Sunday school class together for several years and Bobbie was the YMCA teacher as well. After retirement Bobbie and B.J. traveled extensively for a time allowing her the opportunity to indulge in her passion for photography. Bobbie loved to garden and would diagram out her flower beds and worked them tirelessly until she was physically unable to keep them up. When she could no longer work in the flowerbeds, she found another passion. She was a member of the Hearts and Hands Quilt Club as well as the Missing Stitches Embroidery Club. Bobbie was also a talented artist producing numerous acrylic paintings. As if all of this was not enough, she loved hosting the gatherings of her extended family (of which there are many!)

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 66 years, B.J. McCullough. Three daughters, Becki Williams and husband Jack, Beth Speed and husband Alan, Boni McCullough and Freddy Moffatt. 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Mary Modena Kreple; Brother-in-law Ron McCullough and wife Pam along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son Joel Bradley McCullough; her parents Smokey and ONeita Bullard; her in-laws W.R. and Verna McCullough and her sister Ann Hunter.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Early, Texas at 10 a.m. Wednesday September 2, 2020. Burial will be in the Democrat Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral & Cremation Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Early "Meals On Wheels".

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net

