Howard Preston, age 54, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home.

Graveside services for Howard will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at DeLeon City Cemetery with Bro. Tim Skaggs officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Howard was born on Jan. 23, 1966 to Bill and Pansy (Coan) Preston in Fort Worth. He graduated from DeLeon High School in 1984. Howard married Bobbie Pepper on Aug. 5, 2005, in Coleman County. He worked for 3M for 25 years. Howard enjoyed being outdoors. He loved and adored his animals. He loved playing Texas Hold‘Em and being with his friends.

Howard is survived by his wife, Bobbie Preston of Brownwood; step-children, Dusty, Kayla, and Cody; father, Bill Preston of DeLeon; brothers, Darrel Preston and wife Debbie of Dallas, Bryon Preston of DeLeon; nephew, Kent; and nieces, Shelby, Jalecia, and Mindy. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pansy Preston.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Corrine T. Smith Animal Center (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.