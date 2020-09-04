Michael Glen Daniel, 64, of Laredo, Texas died Sept. 1, 2020 in Larado.

Graveside services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Duren Cemetery in Mills County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 5, 1956 in Odessa to Fred and Viola Daniel.

Suvivors include his wife, Bertha Benavides of Larado, his parents, Fred and Viola Daniel of Mullin and his sister, Cathy Carrell of Mertzon, Texas.

Donations may be made to LAPS, 2500 Gonzalez St., Laradeo, Texas 78040, www.petadoptlaredo.org/donate, or the Duren Cemetery Association c/o Lynetta Barnett, 142 cR 190, Mullin, Texas 76864.