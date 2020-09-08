Jackie D. Clark, 86, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Sidney, Texas.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1933, in Sidney, Texas to Cecil Paul Clark and Ruby (Hillard). On March 6, 1953, he married Maudie Lee Armstrong. He was a farmer and rancher for many years. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the Sidney Church of Christ.

He is survived by his son, Michael Clark of Weatherford; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruby Clark; his wife and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Comanche Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Comanche Funeral Home Chapel with Glenn Newberry officiating.

Condolences may be made at www.comanchefh.com

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 3344 Abilene, Texas 79604.