Narcisa Rodriguez Lopez, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Narcisa was born on October 29, 1923 in Richmond, Texas to Felipe Rodriguez and Aurelia Aleman.

At the age of seven along with her beloved brother Thomas Rodriguez they were taken to Saltillo, Mexica. Narcisa was enrolled in Santa Cecilia Academy for girls. She remained there until the age of 21 when she graduated with a degree in music. That would remain the one constant in her life: MUSIC. She taught school in Mexico for a brief time before coming to reside in Magnolia, Texas. There she met and on June 4, 1946 married Mauro Alvarado Lopez who had just recently been honorably discharged from the Army after WWII. They lived in Magnolia, Calspert, Houston, Navasota and Throckmorton before settling in Brownwood in 1966. The grand piano she had went along with her. After she arrived in Brownwood she was the organist at ST. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years. During those years of her involvement in the church, she taught the church youth traditional songs and dances of our Mexican culture. Nuestra Cultura. Narcisa was also a member of the Sisters of Guadalupana.

Narcisa never forgot her Mexico root and would travel back to Saltillo to visit relatives and her childhood friends from the Academy. Some of the happiest times were here and her many lady friends who would reminisce about going to school there and growing into young women. All her life she would tell her children about the (paraiso) paradise that she was raised in. About the abundance of fruit trees, the swimming pool and the nun teachers who taught her. She remained grateful and appreciative of the kindness and the education she had received there. Her love of music was passed on to several of her children and grandchildren who, still to this day, are playing in bands.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maugro Alvarado Lopez in 1975 and her three brothers Tomas Rodriguez, Malaki Herrera, Moses Herrera and her sister Raquel Martinez.

She is survived by her children Johnny Lopez and wife Helen of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Amanda, David and Richard. Son Frank Lopez and partner Edna of Brownwood; grandchildren Leroy and Lennon. Son Joe Lopez of Brownwood. Son George Lopez and wife Elica of Brownwood; grandchildren Stephanie, Chris, Joe, Christina, George Jr., Elias. Adopted son Ernest Castelleon of Cinncinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Eric, Ernestina, Elizabeth. She is also survived by great grandchildren Keegan, Zowie, Zaran, Ezequiel, Glorimar, Yamquiel, Matias, Christopher Jr., Syrina, Cistol, Lazarus, Alex, Matthew and Jeremih.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Davis-Morris Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be officiated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.