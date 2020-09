Don Clark, age 83, of Brownwood passed awaySunday, September 13, 2020, at home.

Funeral Services for Don will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church with Pastor Carol Roberts and Greg Harman officiating; burial with Masonic Rites will follow at Rocky Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.