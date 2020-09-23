Bill Norris, 77, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Comanche County, Texas.

He was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Comanche, Texas, to Don and Altha (Sullivan) Norris. He worked for Kohler and owned and operated a farm. He later managed the Cedar Ridge R.V. Park in Glen Rose.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Egger of Brownwood; two grandchildren; and former wife, Donella Long;.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Wolf Valley Cemetery in Brown County, Texas, with Tim Mangrum officiating. Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

