Bertie Lou Gober-Leach-Hathcock (Granny), age 83, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2020. She was born to Faye Gober and Dora (Dowry) Gober in Coleman.

In 1952, Bertie married Ben Otis Leach with whom she shared three children. Bertie was a housewife and participated in PTA while her children were growing up. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothes for her children.

Bertie was an excellent cook and hostess. If you visited Bertie, you would have a homemade meal, regardless of if she knew you were coming or not. It always amazed her granddaughter how she could make pancakes from scratch without a recipe. Bertie's wit and charm was noticed by all. She loved her dogs Pablo and Sophie. She had a love for the color red and babies.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Carlisle, and husband Ted of Early, son, Richard Leach, and wife Carla of Brownwood, twelve grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, siblings: Mary, Tommy, Wanda, Ruby, and special friend, Finice.

Those preceding her in death are her parents, Fay Gober and Dora Wilkins, children's father, Ben Leach, son, Benny Leach, siblings: Billy Cecil, Jim, Linda, Treva, and William Thomas.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Heartland Funeral Home.

We will celebrate her life on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at 2:30 P.M.at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rocky Creek Cemetery.

"In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:2