Funeral services for Roberta McShan, 83, of Brownwood will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Brownwood.

Burial will follow in the Trickham Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home.