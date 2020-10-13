Obituaries

Freddie Lee Koch obituary

A graveside funeral service for Freddie Lee Koch, 76, of Brownwood will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Bangs Cemetery.

He died Saturday, October 10, 2020 in a local nursing facility.

He was born July 28, 1944 in San Diego, California to Roy Hilmer Koch and Ila (Watson) Koch.

He was a carpenter.

He is survived by a sister, Brenda Beasley of Abilene.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials be made to Brownwood Senior Care.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuneralhome.net