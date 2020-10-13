Obituaries

Richard Moreno obituary

Richard Ramos "Psycho" Moreno, 58, of Brady, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at First Memorial Park Cemetery in Von Ormy, Texas. Leatherwood Funeral Home of Brady is in charge of arrangements.

Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Alfaro of Brady; sons, Richard Moreno Jr., Raymond Moreno and Anthony Alfaro, all of San Antonio; daughters, Stephanie Moreno of Brady and Marissa Alfaro of Abilene; brother, Roy Moreno of San Antonio; sisters, Eloisa Chavez of Boerne, Estella Bueno, Gloria Martinez, Mary Lou Martinez and Connie Espinosa, all of San Antonio and Minnie Artega of Brady; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.