Obituaries

Vickie Jo Claborn obituary

Vickie Jo Claborn entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020, to celebrate her 67th birthday completely healed and renewed after a courageous battle with MS (multiple sclerosis.

Funeral Services for Vickie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church Rising Star with Terry Simmons officiating; burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Vickie Jo was born to D.E. “Red” and Hallie (Jackson) Stewart on October 11, 1953, in Rising Star. She was known as “Jo” to most everyone and affectionately called “Jo Mama” by her grandkids and was genuinely a happy person that enjoyed life.

She married Nikki Claborn on February 17, 1979, in Snyder. Jo loved to play poker! She also loved going to Las Vegas, the horseraces, and enjoyed riding horses up until she was diagnosed with MS.

Jo is survived by her husband of 41 years, Nikki Claborn of Early; son, Brandon Carroll and wife Gari Sue of Rising Star; daughter, Bridget Martin and Dustyn Laird of Early; grandkids, Cole Carroll of North Zulch, TX, Carlee Carroll and fiancé Caleb Parker of Navasota, Rayleigh Martin of Early, Cash Clark of Early, Dylan Martin of Brownwood, Levi Maynard and wife Priscilla of Eastland, Wade Hamer and wife Krista of Victoria, Faith Bartel and husband Jake of Ft. Worth; 5 great-grandkids; 2 sisters, Geneva Bethany of Brownwood, Sharon Goodwin and husband Roger of Lake Brownwood; and mother-in-law, Jimmie Sue Claborn of Early. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, D.E. “Red” and Hallie Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Solaris Hospice (413 Center Ave, Brownwood, Texas 76801) in memory of Vickie Jo, for all their amazing care and support or to the Vickie Jo Claborn funeral fund at Blaylock Funeral Home (325)203-4027.

