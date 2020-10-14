Obituaries

Kathryn 'Kate' Safley obituary

Kathryn “Kate” Safley, 91, of Austin died Oct. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She was born March 13, 1929 in Goldthwaite, Texas to Herbert Jackson and Lucille Hambrick Jackson. She married Robert Savilla Safley on July 1, 1948 in Goldthwaite. She was a Baptist and a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, William “Bill” Safley of Austin, Texas; her daughter,

Huntsinger of Yakima, Washington; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son and her

brother.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.